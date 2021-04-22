Kebbi trains 10,000 agriculture business loan applicants on entrepreneurial skills

The Kebbi State Government has started a training programme for 10,000 young loan applicants under the Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGMIES) to teach the applicants entrepreneurial skills.

To achieved the target of the training, the government also engaged the services of two extra consultants to hasten the process of training the loan applicants across the state.

Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Governor Atiku Bagudu on Media, said this in Kebbi State capital, Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Sarki said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between the state government and two consulting firms, Alkali Hussaini Foundation and Research Center for Developing Economies (RECDE), in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the Kebbi State g overnment had engaged only those Entrepreneurial Development Institutes (EDIs) that had indicated interest with the bench mark set by the government for the programme.

He added that government had earlier sent open invitation for EDIs assuring that only those who responded to what the government had fixed as its benchmark, as to what government could afford were selected.

He said: “Before signing the MoU, virtually all Kebbi-based EDIs had been contacted, there is a benchmark of what the state government can afford in terms of this programme.