Kebbi police blames Malami’s security over hoodlums’ attack

The Kebbi Police has attributed the recent violent attack on former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami’s convoy to lapses in his security personnel attached to him, just as it warned that such negligence could spark wider political unrest.

The police said that an uncontrolled siren used by the Minister patrol team and untimely political activities created opportunities for hoodlums to exploit and therefore targeted Malami’s convoy, which they saw as an easy target.

The Commissioner of Police for Kebbi, Sani Bello, stressed that these security oversights, coupled with disregard for electoral regulations, directly contributed to the ambush, describing the incident as “a dangerous threat to public safety and order.”

Bello also warned that political actors must adhere strictly to the law to prevent escalation, which might throw the state into anarchy.

He told journalists, “The reckless use of sirens by politicians and their aides, along with campaigning outside approved timelines, heightens tensions and creates openings for violence.”

The police commissioner added that investigations into the assault are ongoing and that law enforcement is pursuing all leads to apprehend those responsible.

Furthermore, Bello urged political parties and their supporters to prioritise peace. “We will not allow any individual or group to undermine Kebbi State’s security.

“Offenders engaging in illegal campaign activities or misusing sirens will face prosecution without delay,” he affirmed.

As the state approaches the upcoming elections, authorities insist that respect for legal guidelines and proactive security measures are critical to preventing further violent incidents.

The Guild reported that the attack occurred in Birnin Kebbi, where Malami had traveled for a condolence visit.

It was learnt that political thugs targeted the ADC leader’s convoy just as the party gained traction in Sokoto State amid defections from the APC.