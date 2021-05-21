Kebbi Police arrests Okada rider with banned substances

Kebbi Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old motorcyclist (Okada rider) allegedly in possession of a large quantity of Indian hemp and 20,000 Diazepam tablets.

It was gathered that the 35-year-old suspect was apprehended on Tuesday by a team of policemen attached to Divisional Police Headquarters, Ka’oje, while on patrol in Darannan Village.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, said the suspect was carrying the banned substances in a black travelling bag on his motorcycle before his arrest.

Abubakar noted that the command recovered 25 pieces of laptop-sized dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 20 packages containing 1,000 Diazepam tablets BP 5mg (D5 Drugs) from the suspect.

The spokesman, through a statement on Friday, said that during an investigation, the suspect confessed to have bought the substances from Benin Republic.

Abubakar said that the suspect admitted being in the illicit business for about 13 years. According to the PPRO, the suspect was once arrested and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in Sokoto State.

“In view of this development, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Adeleke Bode, has directed transfer of the case to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for scientific analysis of the substances and prosecution of the suspect.

“In the same vein, the CP calls on parents/guardians to be watchful of their children/wards and ensure they find out who they relate with to avoid involvement in such a dangerous business,” he said.

