Kebbi Police arrests bandits after rejecting N1.06M bribe

By Awoniyi Ademide

The Kebbi Police Command has turned down an N1.06 million bribe allegedly offered by members of the Lukarawa bandit group to compromise an ongoing investigation and prosecution of suspected terrorists.

The suspects, 53-year-old Umaru Garba, 51-year-old Abubakar Mamman, and 50-year-old Usman Muhammadu, were alleged to have conspired to offer the money in a bid to obstruct justice.

As gathered, the bribe was presented to the lead investigator at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Birnin-Kebbi.

The command’s spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar, who disclosed this yesterday, said: “They offered a bribe of ₦1,060,000 to the Command’s lead investigator at the State CID, intending to compromise the investigation and prosecution of a banditry case.

“The suspects were immediately arrested, and the case remains under investigation”.

Commissioner of Police Bello Sani praised the detectives for their professionalism and integrity, urging other officers to follow their example.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to combating banditry and other crimes, ensuring a safer environment for economic activities in Kebbi State.

The suspects are expected to face charges in court following the conclusion of investigations.

