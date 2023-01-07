Kebbi PDP Reps candidate dies after US Trip

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency, Abba Muhammed Bello, has been reported to have passed on after returning from a trip to the United States.

Bello is said to have died after returning from a foreign trip where he went to check on his father and former chairman of the PDP, Dr. Haliru Bello, who had been battling with an ailment.

The PDP candidate won the party’s ticket at the primaries held in May, where he was reported to have defeated the incumbent House of Representatives member, Mohammed Bello-Yakubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) defector.

MORE DETAILS LATER

