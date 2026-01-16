Kebbi man kills wife during marital dispute

Suleman Mamuda, a 30-year-old man, has been taken into custody by the Kebbi Police Command for allegedly killing his 25-year-old wife, Umaima Maidawa, in Bayawa, Augie LGA of the state.

Mamuda’s arrest follows days of tracking and investigations by operatives to locate his whereabouts after he fled the scene immediately following the incident at his residence.

It was learned that he struck his wife with the wooden handle of a hoe during an altercation, resulting in her instant death.

Confirming the development, the Kebbi State Police Command stated that the suspect was apprehended through sustained intelligence efforts and cooperation from community members.

“The suspect was tracked and arrested through diligent investigation and useful intelligence provided by residents,” the police said.

Upon the suspect’s apprehension, the Kebbi Commissioner of Police ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

The police stated that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the command urged residents, particularly those in communities within communal Local Government Areas, to report domestic violence cases early.

“Timely information can save lives and prevent tragedies of this nature,” the police said, emphasizing the role of community vigilance in safeguarding lives across the state.