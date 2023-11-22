Kebbi local security arrests teenager for defiling two children

A 16-year-old boy, Habibu Umar, has been arrested by the operatives of Hisbah, the Kebbi local security, for allegedly defiling two girls between the ages 5 and 6 respectively.

Umar was apprehended by the local security in Badariya district of Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, after the children identified him as the perpetrator.

The suspect, in a statement issued by the security outfit on Wednesday through its social media, confirmed the incident and has been handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.

According to the statement, “Hisbah government of Kebbi state has succeeded in arresting Habibu Umar, 16 years old, for allegedly raping two girls aged 5 and 6 in Badariya district of Kebbi.

“Today, Tuesday 21/11/2023, Hisbah commissioner of Kebbi State arrested a boy named Habibu Umar living in Badariya district in Kebbi City for allegedly raping two young girls aged 5 and 6 years old.

“The investigation of Hisbah Dana Hospital on the test conducted by the doctor showed Habibu raped the children. When asked, Habibu confirmed to Hisbah that he did what he was accused of. Hisbah sent them to the police for a deeper investigation and to present him before the court”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

