Report on Interest
under logo

UN Secratary-General arrives Nigeria, to meet Boko Haram…

Caleb Ijioma

Nigerians fleeing Sudan stock inside desert

The Guild

JUST IN: Tinubu, Makinde, Wike, Ibori meet behind closed…

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
MetroNews

Kebbi local security arrests teenager for defiling two children

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

A 16-year-old boy, Habibu Umar, has been arrested by the operatives of Hisbah, the Kebbi local security, for allegedly defiling two girls between the ages 5 and 6 respectively.

Umar was apprehended by the local security in Badariya district of Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, after the children identified him as the perpetrator.

The suspect, in a statement issued by the security outfit on Wednesday through its social media, confirmed the incident and has been handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.

According to the statement, “Hisbah government of Kebbi state has succeeded in arresting Habibu Umar, 16 years old, for allegedly raping two girls aged 5 and 6 in Badariya district of Kebbi.

“Today, Tuesday 21/11/2023, Hisbah commissioner of Kebbi State arrested a boy named Habibu Umar living in Badariya district in Kebbi City for allegedly raping two young girls aged 5 and 6 years old.

“The investigation of Hisbah Dana Hospital on the test conducted by the doctor showed Habibu raped the children. When asked, Habibu confirmed to Hisbah that he did what he was accused of. Hisbah sent them to the police for a deeper investigation and to present him before the court”.

The Guild 10392 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: