Kebbi LG imposes night curfew after mining clash

The Yauri Local Government Council of Kebbi State has imposed a night-time curfew in Yauri town, directing residents to remain indoors daily between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. till further notice.

The decision follows a surge in unrest involving illegal miners, reprisals against security interventions, and growing fears among residents over safety, mobility, and the protection of livelihoods within affected communities.

Declared yesterday evening, the restriction is part of broader efforts to stabilise the area and prevent further violence and fatalities.

Explaining the curfew, the local government said the measure is necessary to safeguard lives and property while giving security agencies adequate space to contain the unrest.

“This curfew is a preventive step to stop further violence and ensure effective security operations,” the council stated.

The council also expressed concern that mining activities had resumed shortly after a government directive ordering a temporary halt in the area.

“Defying the suspension worsened the situation and undermined ongoing efforts to maintain peace,” a council official said.

According to residents, the crisis began late Tuesday after security operatives intervened to prevent the lynching of a suspect accused of killing a gold miner.

That intervention reportedly angered groups of miners, triggering retaliatory attacks across parts of the town.

Eyewitnesses said aggrieved miners later blocked the Yauri–Zuru highway, setting tyres ablaze and disrupting traffic for several hours before security agencies moved in to disperse the crowd.

A local source, who requested anonymity due to security concerns, disclosed that two commercial motorcycle riders were found dead the same night, with suspicions that the killings were connected to tensions surrounding illegal mining operations.

“The atmosphere became volatile very quickly, and innocent people were caught in the middle,” the source said.

The Guild reports that incidents linked to illegal mining continue to pose security challenges across northern Nigeria.

In September 2025, Yauri Local Government imposed a similar restriction following violent clashes involving youths in the Garin Katta community.