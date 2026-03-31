Kebbi lawmaker defects to APC over PDP crisis

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Ibrahim Mohammed, has defected from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Mohammed, who represents Birnin-Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Constituency, announced his withdrawal of services from the PDP over protracted leadership and other internal issues to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmaker, on Tuesday, stated that the new development takes immediate effect, adding that the issues which also cut across litigations, have weakened the PDP’s effectiveness as a political platform.

“The persistent leadership crisis and internal conflicts within the party have made it increasingly difficult for committed members like myself to contribute meaningfully to its growth and democratic responsibilities,”Mohammed said.

“After wide consultations with my constituents and key stakeholders, I have resolved to join the All Progressives Congress in the best interest of my people and to enhance my capacity to deliver effective representation,” he stated.

He confirmed that he has formally communicated his resignation to his ward leadership in Nasarawa I Ward, Birnin Kebbi, and has also notified the Speaker of the House of Representatives of his defection.

His move is part of a growing wave of defections from the PDP in Kebbi State, as the party continues to suffer from factional disputes and court cases over leadership.

Political observers believe that the PDP’S s deepening internal crises are pushing more elected officials to seek refuge in the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC is expected to gain numerical strength in the National Assembly from this latest defection, further consolidating its influence in the state.