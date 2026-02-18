Kebbi, Jigawa Govts adjust staff working hours during Ramadan

The State Governments in Kebbi and Jigawa have approved a reduced working hours for civil servants in the wake of the Ramadan period.

The duo governments notified on the measure, stating that it is embarked upon to support workers’ spiritual obligations and sustain input as well as productivity during the period.

The was also taken to give workers adequate time to prepare for iftar and engage in religious activities and also to pray for peace, stability, and development in the state and the country.

The adjustments were announced in Birnin Kebbi and Dutse respectively following the declaration of the commencement of Ramadan by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and align with long-standing practices in northern Nigeria..

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa approved a 9am till 3pm, Monday to Friday while on Fridays business is to close at 1:00 p.m.

In Kebbi, Governor Nasir Idris approved a two-hour reduction in daily working time, as workers were directed to work from 8am to 2:00pm Monday through Thursday, with Friday closing at 12:00pm

The announcements directs that the revised schedules are to take immediate effect across all ministries, departments, and agencies in their respective states.

Both states emphasized that workers are expected to adhere strictly to the new timetable and remain diligent in their duties despite the shortened hours and also utilize the concession responsibly, ensure punctuality, commitment to duty, and heightened spiritual reflection during the fasting period.

Both states reaffirmed their commitment to worker’s welfare and effective governance, assuring that public services would continue uninterrupted while accommodating the religious needs of employees during Ramadan.