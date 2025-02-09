Kebbi Govt. to sponsor 600 peoples wedding

The Kebbi State Government has finalised plans to sponsor the mass wedding of 600 individuals, comprising 300 grooms and 300 brides, with the government covering a dowry payment of ₦180,000 per couple.

Addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, the Chairman of the Mass Wedding Committee, Suleman Argungu, revealed that screening committees have been set up to ensure that all selected couples meet the required criteria.

According to Argungu, the screening process will include pre-marital health checks and an assessment of the groom’s employment or trade status to ensure he is capable of providing for his wife.

He further stated that the initiative targets orphans, widows, and people with special needs, irrespective of their tribe or religious background.