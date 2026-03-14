Kebbi Govt. suspends teacher for rejecting palliatives

The Kebbi State Government has placed a public school teacher, Abduljalal Usman, on a three-month suspension after he allegedly rejected Ramadan palliative items distributed to civil servants and criticised the relief initiative.

Usman, who was alleged to have made derogatory remarks on the welfare package provided during the fasting period, has been placed on a three-month suspension without salary.

In the suspension letter issued to Usman, the government stated: “For your negligence/defaulting to duty, the authority is hereby suspending you for a period of three months without salary.”

Meanwhile, the development has drawn attention after the teacher publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the assistance distributed to workers, describing the items as inadequate and unreflective of the economic realities faced by many households.

The comments circulated widely on social media, triggering reactions from residents and civil society groups who questioned the disciplinary action taken against the educator.

Moreover, the incident has since generated debate among Nigerians online. Some commentators argue that public servants are bound by administrative regulations that require restraint in public criticism of official programmes.

Others maintain that the punishment raises broader questions about freedom of expression and workers’ rights within the public sector.

The Guild reports that this controversy comes amid ongoing economic pressure in Nigeria, where several state governments have introduced food and welfare packages to cushion the impact of rising living costs during the holy month of Ramadan.