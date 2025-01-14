Kebbi Govt. sets deadline for 2025 hajj registration

The Kebbi State Government, through its Pilgrims Welfare Agency, has set February 5, 2025, as the deadline for intending pilgrims to register for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

It stated that the new deadline follows a directive from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), which revised the 2025 Hajj calendar and instructed all state Pilgrim’s Welfare Boards and Agencies to remit collected funds by February 1, 2025.

For each intending pilgrim, the government stated that they must deposit ₦8.4 million via a bank draft payable to the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.

This update was disclosed in a press statement issued by the agency’s Executive Chairman, Faruk Yaro, Jagaban Gwandu, and shared with journalists on Tuesday.

According to the statement, over 60 percent of the state’s Hajj slots have already been allocated since the registration began in September 2024, leaving just 40 percent of the slots still available.

The chairman urged intending pilgrims to take advantage of the remaining time to make their deposits and secure their spots, highlighting the agency’s dedication to providing exceptional Hajj services.

He noted that the registration operates on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure fairness.

According to him, this deposit will remain tentative until NAHCON announces the official Hajj fares.

The statement also advised individuals who had previously made deposits but could not attend past Hajj exercises to top up their payments to meet the minimum deposit required.

Yaro further emphasized the agency’s commitment to improving the Hajj experience for registered pilgrims and implementing new strategies for enhanced service delivery during the upcoming operation.

The announcement was signed by Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Kebbi State Governor, and dated January 14, 2025.