Kebbi Govt. reopens schools after 5-week closure

The Kebbi State Government has approved the reopening of all public and private primary and secondary schools, ending a five-week disruption that stalled learning activities and unsettled students, parents, and educators across the state.

According to the government, the decision is aimed at restoring academic stability and preventing further loss of instructional time after weeks of uncertainty that affected the education calendar and routine school operations.

In a statement issued by the State Education Board on Friday, schools were directed to resume for the second term of the 2025/2026 academic session on Monday, January 5, following a closure that lasted five weeks.

The shutdown was initially imposed after security concerns escalated, particularly following the abduction of students in the Zuru axis, prompting the government to suspend school activities as a precautionary measure.

Explaining the rationale behind the reopening, the statement said the decision followed a careful assessment of the security situation and consultations with relevant stakeholders.

“This move underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding education while remaining responsive to prevailing security realities,” the statement said.

The statement further stressed that measures have been put in place to ensure a safe and orderly return to school, adding that the resumption was necessary to protect the integrity of the academic programme.

“Our focus is to ensure that learning continues in a structured and secure environment,” it added.

School administrators have been directed to ensure that classrooms, hostels, and other facilities are fully prepared ahead of students’ return, while teachers and non-teaching staff are expected to report promptly for duty across both urban and rural areas.

Parents and guardians were also urged to cooperate by ensuring their children resume on time, with officials noting that punctual resumption would enhance lesson planning and overall learning outcomes.

In a related development, the government disclosed that the first week of the new term will be used to conclude outstanding first-term examinations in schools affected by the closure.

Full academic activities, including regular classroom teaching, are scheduled to commence on Monday, January 12, after the completion of the examinations.

The state government warned that compliance with the resumption timetable would be strictly monitored, adding that inspection teams would be deployed to schools to ensure adherence.

Meanwhile, education stakeholders across Kebbi have welcomed the reopening, describing it as a timely intervention that could help restore confidence, discipline, and stability within the state’s education system.