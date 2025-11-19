Kebbi Govt releases 25 abducted schoolgirls’ identities

The chairman of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area in Kebbi State, Hussaini Aliyu, has rejected claims by U.S. lawmaker Riley Moore that the schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, were taken from a “Christian enclave.”

Aliyu described the allegations as false and potentially inflammatory, emphasizing that all the abducted students are Muslims.

He cautioned against spreading unverified information that could escalate religious or ethnic tensions, particularly as security agencies intensify efforts to rescue the girls.

The local government chairman highlighted that the Zuru Emirate, under which the Maga community falls, has no history of religious conflict.

To dispels the foreign lawmaker’s claims and provide clarity on the situation, Aliyu took the additional step of publicly releasing the names of all 25 abducted students.



Senior Secondary School 2A:

1. Fatima Sani Zimri

2. Hafsat Ibrahim

3. Nana Firdausi Jibril

4. Masauda Yakubu Romo

Senior Secondary School 2B:

5. Hauwa Saleh

6. Hauwau Umar Imam

Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B:

7. Salima Garba Umar

8. Salima Sani Zimri

9. Amina G. Umar

10. Rashida Muhammad Dingu

11. Saliha Umar

12. Aisha Usman

13. Jamila Iliyasu

14. Maryam Illiyasu

15. Najaatu Abdullahi

16. Zainab Kolo

Junior Secondary School 3A:

17. Surraya Tukur

18. Hafsat Umar Yalmo

19. Maryam Usman

20. Amina Illiyasu

21. Ikilima Suleman

Junior Secondary School 2:

22. Khadija Nazifi

23. Hauwa’u Iliyasu

24. Hauwa’u Lawali

25. Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim

The chairman reiterated that local authorities remain in close coordination with security agencies and community leaders as search operations intensify. He said the list was released to ensure transparency and to honour the families waiting in hope.