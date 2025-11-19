Kebbi Govt releases 25 abducted schoolgirls’ identities

The chairman of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area in Kebbi State, Hussaini Aliyu, has rejected claims by U.S. lawmaker Riley Moore that the schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, were taken from a “Christian enclave.”
Aliyu described the allegations as false and potentially inflammatory, emphasizing that all the abducted students are Muslims.
He cautioned against spreading unverified information that could escalate religious or ethnic tensions, particularly as security agencies intensify efforts to rescue the girls.
The local government chairman highlighted that the Zuru Emirate, under which the Maga community falls, has no history of religious conflict.
To dispels the foreign lawmaker’s claims and provide clarity on the situation, Aliyu took the additional step of publicly releasing the names of all 25 abducted students.
Senior Secondary School 2A:
1. Fatima Sani Zimri
2. Hafsat Ibrahim
3. Nana Firdausi Jibril
4. Masauda Yakubu Romo
Senior Secondary School 2B:
5. Hauwa Saleh
6. Hauwau Umar Imam
Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B:
7. Salima Garba Umar
8. Salima Sani Zimri
9. Amina G. Umar
10. Rashida Muhammad Dingu
11. Saliha Umar
12. Aisha Usman
13. Jamila Iliyasu
14. Maryam Illiyasu
15. Najaatu Abdullahi
16. Zainab Kolo
Junior Secondary School 3A:
17. Surraya Tukur
18. Hafsat Umar Yalmo
19. Maryam Usman
20. Amina Illiyasu
21. Ikilima Suleman
Junior Secondary School 2:
22. Khadija Nazifi
23. Hauwa’u Iliyasu
24. Hauwa’u Lawali
25. Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim
The chairman reiterated that local authorities remain in close coordination with security agencies and community leaders as search operations intensify. He said the list was released to ensure transparency and to honour the families waiting in hope.