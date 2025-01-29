Kebbi Govt. postpones Argungu fishing festival over road dualization

Many tourists planning to visit Kebbi State for the 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival will have to suspend their traveling arrangements after the Government postponed the annual festival from February 2025 to February 2026.

It stated that the decision to postpone the international festival which had often increased boosted tourists’ visits to the state was taken after due consultations with critical stakeholders.

The government, on Wednesday, added that the decision to reschedule the festival was necessitated by the dire need to carry a befitting and permanent repair of the structures at the festival’s venues.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State Deputy Governor, Sen. Umar Tafida, who also doubles as the Chairman of the 2025 Festivals Committee.

Tafida noted that the decision was a sequel to the ongoing road dualization and a myriad of other developmental projects in Argungu township.

He added that the decision followed other peculiar reasons, hence forcing the shifting of the festival to 2026.

According to him, the state government is firmly committed to organizing the best fishing and cultural, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the people of the state in 2026

He said,” We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the public, stakeholders and the participants in this regard. Let us continue to work towards a brighter future for Kebbi State.”