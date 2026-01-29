Kebbi Govt. disburses N1.6bn to retirees, deceased workers

The Kebbi State Government has disbursed N1.6 billion to retirees and families of deceased workers as part of a structured intervention aimed at settling long-standing gratuities and death benefits owed to former public servants.

Beneficiaries drawn from the state civil service, contract workforce, local government councils, and local government education authorities received payments in phased batches designed to ease financial pressure and restore confidence in the system.

According to the government, the exercise prioritised transparency and inclusiveness to ensure that no eligible retiree or family was excluded.

The approval and disbursement were conveyed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Office of the Head of Service and signed by the Director of Administration, Rashidu Bala.

In the first phase, over N933 million was paid to 404 retirees and families of deceased workers, while the second phase saw about N933 million released to 443 beneficiaries, bringing the total payout to approximately N1.6 billion.

Overall, 847 individuals benefited from the intervention, many of whom had waited years to receive their entitlements. Stakeholders described the exercise as a major relief for households grappling with economic hardship.

Reacting to the development, the Head of Service, Malami Shekare, said the payments reflect the administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

“This exercise goes beyond settling arrears; it underscores the responsibility of government to honour service and protect families left behind by deceased officers,” he said.

Shekare added that the Governor Nasir Idris administration remains resolute in addressing inherited liabilities within the public service.

“By steadily clearing these obligations, the government is rebuilding trust and reaffirming that dedication to service will always be recognised,” he said.