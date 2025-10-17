Kebbi Govt. denies hiring Chinese experts to fight bandits

Following reports that the Kebbi State Government had contracted a Chinese security company to combat banditry, a crisis that has displaced residents and left many in captivity, the administration led by Governor Nasir Idris has refuted the claim, labelling it false.

The government, describing the report as misleading, stated that no agreement or partnership of such nature was reached between the administration and any foreign company.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, following widespread reports that the state had entered into talks with a Chinese firm, G-Safety, for security collaboration.

“The attention of the Kebbi State Government has been drawn to a recent media publication claiming that it hired a Chinese company to help fight banditry.

The government wishes to categorically state that no such agreement or contract has been signed,” the statement read in part.

Idris emphasized that the administration has not engaged any foreign security outfit, and remains committed to working closely with established Nigerian security agencies, including the military, police, and paramilitary forces.

He explained that Governor Idris remains focused on supporting homegrown security measures and community-based initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability across the state.

“Our administration’s priority is the safety of lives and property. We will continue to partner with national security agencies to ensure that every citizen of Kebbi sleeps with both eyes closed,” he added.

The CPS also cautioned journalists and members of the public against circulating unverified information, urging them to confirm facts through official government sources before publication, in order to avoid spreading misinformation.

“Since assuming office, Governor Nasir Idris has consistently made security a key pillar of his administration, investing in intelligence gathering, logistics support, and community vigilance to curb insecurity in rural areas,” he said.