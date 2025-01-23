Kebbi Govt. begins free education, earmarks N350M for school feeding

The Kebbi State Government has launched a free education initiative to reduce the number of out of school children and boost the standard of education in the state.

To retain the schoolchildren in school, the government increased its monthly budget for the Secondary Schools Feeding Program from N200 million to N350 million.

The State Governor, Nasir Idris, disclosed this during a “thank you” visit to Suru, Koko-Besse, and Maiyama Local Government Areas of the state.

Idris noted that education is now free in the state, with the government covering examination fees, tuition, and scholarships for both secondary and tertiary students.

“Our goal is to ease the financial burden of education on parents and promote the pursuit of knowledge,” he stated.

On the school feeding, he noted that the increase is intended to improve the quality and quantity of meals, thereby encouraging students to stay in school and focus on their studies.

Highlighting his administration’s commitment to education, Governor Idris reiterated the government’s priority on enhancing educational standards.

The governor, meanwhile, revealed that 366 new schools have been built since assuming office and that 1,816 others were renovated to create a better learning environment.