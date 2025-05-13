Kebbi Govt. approves N266M as tuition for 100 students abroad

The Kebbi State Government has approved the disbursement of more than N266 million to fully cover the tuition fees of 100 students from the state who are currently pursuing higher education in India.

This initiative forms part of Governor Nasir Idris’ administration’s broader commitment to promoting academic advancement and empowering the youth of Kebbi State by investing in access to quality education and global exposure.

The approval for the disbursement of funds was formally announced during a media briefing held in Birnin Kebbi by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Tunga, who was represented at the event by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Hussaini Tata.

While speaking at the briefing, Tunga hailed the initiative as a significant boost to the state government’s ongoing efforts to improve the education sector and support talented students seeking opportunities beyond the country’s borders.

He commended Governor Nasir Idris for his unwavering dedication to education, noting that the sector is experiencing a new and promising transformation under the current administration, especially in terms of policy direction and financial support.

Describing the governor as a passionate advocate for both educational advancement and moral excellence, Tunga praised his leadership for prioritizing the needs of students and investing in their academic future.

Tunga further emphasized that the Ministry of Higher Education remains deeply appreciative of the governor’s continued support, stressing that such consistent investment would not only uplift individual beneficiaries but also leave a lasting legacy for the entire state.