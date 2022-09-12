Kebbi Govt. approves N100m for Hisbah operation, others

Kebbi State Government has approved no fewer than N100 million to the state Hisbah Committee aimed at supporting its efficient and effective operations.

The Hisbah committee was said to have been set up 20 years ago to promote moral values and tackle social ills in the state.

The Governor, Atiku Bagudu disclosed that the Hisbah committee was hoping to raise N120 million for its services.

Bagudu said that the money was jointly contributed by the state government, House of Assembly and the 21 local government councils in the state to support the committee.

The Governor, speaking during a fund raising for the committee as part of activities to mark its 20 years anniversary, in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday said that they have to acknowledge the immense contribution of Hisbah to instilling moral values into the citizenry.

“The contributions include partaking in social welfare services and fighting societal ills such as alcohol consumption and prostitution, resolving marital disputes, among others. The group has been in the forefront of preventing crime and criminality in the society.

“In view of its proactive approach to the prevention of social vices and crime, the incumbent administration has co-opted Hisbah into the security machinery of the state,” he said.

The governor further commended previous administrations for establishing and sustaining the Hisbah committee, and praised its leaders and members for their perseverance in the discharge of their duties.

On his part, the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar-Yauri, whose office supervise the Hisbah committee, said that the committee had performed meritoriously in the last 20 years.

These achievements include closure of beer parlours, abodes of prostitutes, rescuing abandoned children and newly born babies as well as other activities of charity, which are the hallmark of the operations of Hisbah in the state.

