Kebbi Gov. reunites schoolgirls with families

The Kebbi State Government has officially returned the rescued schoolgirls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, to their parents after several days in captivity.

Governor Nasir Idris, who received the girls in Birnin Kebbi, said they have now been handed over to their fathers, who will escort them back to Maga for full reunification with their mothers and families, who have been anxiously awaiting their return.

Governor Idris expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for ensuring the safe release and return of the students. He also praised the security agencies for their resilience and professionalism throughout the rescue operation.

He noted that close collaboration between federal and state authorities was crucial in securing the children’s safe return.

Parents, community volunteers and religious leaders had remained hopeful throughout the ordeal, trusting that ongoing efforts by the state government and security operatives would yield a positive outcome for the abducted students and their traumatised families.

The reunion took place on Wednesday at the Kebbi State Government House in Birnin Kebbi, with the girls formally handed over by Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle in the presence of former governors and traditional rulers.

Parents of the rescued students had arrived in the state capital on Tuesday ahead of the handover, gathering quietly before the ceremony began and preparing themselves for the long-awaited moment of relief after the abduction.

Speaking on behalf of the families, Illiyasu Garba expressed gratitude to all those involved, saying, “We were confident that with Governor Idris involved, our children would return safely. Today, we thank Allah that they are back.”

The parents praised the governor for coordinating the rescue effort and reaffirmed their appreciation for the security agencies, religious leaders and community volunteers whose cooperation ensured the students were reunited unharmed after their traumatic experience.