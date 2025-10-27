Kebbi Gov. reshuffles cabinet to boost productivity

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has reshuffled his cabinet to enhance the administration’s ability to achieve its policy objectives and reposition key ministries for stronger performance in service delivery.

The governor’s decision to carry out a minor reshuffle aims to boost the effectiveness of commissioners by assigning them to ministries where their strengths can be better utilized.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Yakubu Tafida, and made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the governor announced the redeployment of two members of the State Executive Council.

According to Tafida, the redeployment aligns with the governor’s mission and vision of repositioning the civil service for effective and efficient service delivery across the state.

The affected commissioners are Samaila Yakubu Augie, who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Health, which has been vacant for months following the suspension of Yunusa Ismail for negligence of duty; and Haliru Aliyu Wasagu, who previously served as Commissioner for Solid Minerals before his suspension and replacement by Garba Warah, and has now been redeployed to the Ministry of Internal Security.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, for the redeployment of the aforementioned Honourable Commissioners. This directive is for strict compliance and takes immediate effect,” the statement read.

The SSG appreciated the continued support and cooperation of all members of the State Executive Council, noting that their efforts have contributed immensely to the achievements recorded so far by the present administration.

He reiterated the governor’s strong commitment to sustaining peace, unity, and continuous improvement in service delivery to the people of Kebbi State.