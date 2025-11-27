Kebbi Gov. presents N642bn as 2026 budget

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has presented a N642 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year before the State House of Assembly for consideration, with works and infrastructure receiving the highest allocation.

Governor Idris emphasised that the document reflects “a clear path toward accelerated growth,” built on ongoing reforms.

The breakdown of the spending proposal and its legislative journey were disclosed during the official presentation to the State House of Assembly in Birnin Kebbi, where lawmakers began the initial review of the document.

According to Idris, the proposed budget allocates a dominant share to capital projects, with 70 per cent earmarked for infrastructure and sector-wide upgrades, while 25 per cent is dedicated to recurrent obligations.

The Governor explained that the plan targets core areas such as education, agriculture, healthcare, and social empowerment, noting that the government aims to expand impact rather than merely sustain current programmes.

“Our intention is to consolidate the gains we have already recorded and ensure that essential services reach every community more effectively,” Idris said.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Assembly, Muhammad Usman-Zuru, assured that lawmakers would handle the fiscal proposal with urgency, stressing that the House remains committed to due process.

He praised the harmony between both arms of government, remarking that such cooperation “makes it easier to deliver policies that genuinely serve the people.”

The budget is expected to undergo detailed scrutiny in the coming weeks before the House adopts a final version for implementation.