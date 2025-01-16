Kebbi Gov. okays N925M for deceased workers’ benefits, others

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved disbursements of N925 million to settle retirees’ outstanding gratuities and death benefits for 367 beneficiaries.

The payments will cover beneficiaries including contract workers, local government employees, and staff under the Local Government Education Authorities, for the period between July 16 and September 15, 2024.

A statement released yesterday by Rashid Muhammad-Bala from the Office of the Head of Service confirmed the development in Birnin Kebbi.

The government emphasized that this initiative highlights Governor Idris’s commitment to improving the welfare of both active and retired civil servants in Kebbi State.

This move underscores the administration’s dedication to addressing financial obligations and ensuring that deserving individuals receive their entitlements promptly.