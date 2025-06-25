Kebbi Gov. okays death penalty for bandit informants

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the introduction of the death penalty or life imprisonment for individuals found guilty of aiding bandits with intelligence.

The Governor described such informants as a severe threat to public safety and warned that his administration would deal with them decisively.

The governor made the declaration during condolence visits to the communities of Tadurga in Zuru Local Government Area and Kyebu in Danko/Wasagu LGA, both recently devastated by violent attacks that left several dead, others injured, and livestock stolen.

“We are reviewing the laws of the state to provide for the death sentence or life imprisonment for anyone convicted of giving information to bandits,” Idris announced, emphasising the severity of the government’s stance on the matter.

Speaking to distraught residents, Governor Idris said, “Let it be known to the informants that whoever is convicted for volunteering information to bandits leading to the killing of innocent souls, I will sign his death warrant instantaneously.”

He described informants as “dangerous threats” and assured the people that his administration would not hesitate to take decisive action against them.

The governor also announced plans to establish a permanent military base within the Zuru Emirate to curb the persistent insecurity.

He disclosed that the state had procured armoured personnel carriers and secured other military hardware from Abuja.

In the meantime, temporary shelters are being arranged to house security personnel pending the completion of a new military barracks.

“As a government, we are here to see things for ourselves, to commiserate with you, and to reassure you of the steps taken to safeguard the lives and property of our people,” Idris said.

To further strengthen local security efforts, the governor highlighted recent investments, including the procurement of 80 Hilux patrol vehicles for security agencies, the distribution of 1,500 motorcycles to vigilante groups, and improved allowances for personnel posted to high-risk areas.

Governor Idris also urged traditional rulers and the general public to refrain from politicising security challenges or spreading unverified claims on social media, warning that such behaviour undermines efforts to restore peace and order.