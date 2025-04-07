Kebbi Gov. donates N50m to deceased 16 vigilantes’ families

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has donated N50 million to assist families of 16 vigilantes who were killed during a deadly attack by a terrorist group, Lakurawa, in Augie Local Government Area of the state.

Idris described the gesture as a show of solidarity from the state government, aimed at easing the burden on the victims’ loved ones especially the deceased children.

However, he clarified that the support from the government should not be mistaken for compensation for the loss of lives suffered after the attack.

The governor, who announced the donations during a visit to Yola district in Augie Local Government Area yesterday to console the grieving families, promised more protection for residents.

Visibly emotional during the visit, the governor decried the recurring attacks and criticized the inability of neighbouring states to fortify their borders.

He noted that bandits often exploit these security gaps, launching attacks in Kebbi before escaping to nearby territories with little resistance.

“We are doing our best here, unlike our neighbours,” the governor stated in a statement release issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki.

“These criminals take advantage of weak security frameworks in bordering states, cross into Kebbi to commit crimes, and retreat without facing consequences.”

He appealed to residents and vigilantes to avoid confronting the bandits directly and instead allow security agencies to handle such threats, stressing the need to prevent unnecessary loss of life.

Idris reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to restoring peace and assured the people that all necessary measures and resources would be deployed to secure the state.

The governor also condemned the actions of suspected informants aiding the bandits, branding them as harmful and unpatriotic.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Argungu, Samaila Mera, commended the governor’s prompt response and financial support, describing it as a crucial lifeline for affected families.

He further lauded the ongoing efforts by the state government to tackle insecurity.

The weekend attack saw armed bandits invade several villages—Garu, Murai, Unguwar Ladan, Unguwar Mai Rakumi, Unguwar Mai Turu, and Binnani—rustling cattle and ambushing a group of vigilantes in pursuit, resulting in the deaths of approximately 16 of them.