Kebbi Gov dismisses defection from APC

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has dismissed reports suggesting that he is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the claims as false and baseless.

Reacting to reports linking him to a coalition allegedly led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Idris firmly denied the claims, stating that they were completely untrue.

“I am made in APC, by APC, and for APC. For the avoidance of doubt, I am not a political prostitute. I will be the last person to leave my formidable and reliable party for any coalition, no matter who the architects are,” he stated.

The governor dismissed these rumors through a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, in which the he described the speculation as ‘ridiculously malicious’ and the handiwork of ‘uninteresting political comedians’ trying to create instability.

Idris further emphasised that his focus remains firmly on delivering good governance to the people of Kebbi State and supporting the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“If they tell you again that Kaura is likely to leave his APC, tell them I will be the last man standing,” he declared.

Reaffirming Kebbi State’s strong allegiance to the APC, Idris dismissed the defection rumours as nothing more than the dance of mad fellows in the marketplace.

He assured citizens that his administration remains committed to the welfare of the people and the continued growth of the state under the APC banner.

“I remain steadfast with the people of Kebbi State, and together, we will consolidate on the successes of the APC to deliver the dividends of democracy,” he concluded.