Kebbi Gov. blames soldier redeployment for schoolgirls abduction

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has raised concerns over the withdrawal of soldiers from Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, shortly before armed men abducted students and staff, saying the sequence of events “raises questions that must be answered” as the state works to secure the victims’ release.

The governor stated that the state government had earlier provided intelligence indicating a possible attack and had been assured that adequate security would be maintained at the school.

According to him, reports indicated that the troops assigned to protect the school left around 3 a.m., and the attackers arrived less than an hour after the withdrawal.

Idris said the development contradicted earlier assurances from security agencies that vulnerable schools in border communities would receive sustained protection.

“We alerted them about what we heard, and we want to know who gave the order for soldiers to pull out,” he said, adding that the government remained focused on securing the release of the abducted schoolgirls and restoring calm in the affected area.

The governor commended President Bola Tinubu for directing Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit the state and for ensuring that the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, relocated to Kebbi to coordinate ongoing efforts.

Idris said the response from the federal government showed that “every effort is being made to bring our daughters home.”

The governor spoke while receiving the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, who led a delegation on a solidarity visit to the state.

During the visit, Ajaero described the incident as disturbing and said it occurred at a time when the state was recording improvements in service delivery under the current administration.

He added that the labour movement believed the kidnapping was not a coincidence and that attempts to derail progress in the state would not succeed.

“This is more than a random attack, and we stand with the people of Kebbi,” he said, adding that the NLC would review its policy direction to support measures aimed at strengthening security around schools and communities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the military high command has begun a separate probe into how soldiers deployed to the school reportedly abandoned their post before the attack. Security sources said the investigation would cover the roles of a Staff Sergeant, two Sergeants, two Corporals, and two Privates who were on duty at the time.