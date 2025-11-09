Kebbi deputy speaker regains freedom 8days after abduction

The Kebbi State House of Assembly’s Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Sama’ila-Bagudo, has finally been reunited with his family after enduring eight tense days in captivity, a development that has triggered relief and renewed debate over worsening insecurity in the state.

His safe return has prompted widespread celebrations, with party officials and community members describing the news as a moment of answered prayers after days of fear and uncertainty.

According to an APC party source, the lawmaker is in stable condition and has since reconnected with his relatives, though the full circumstances of his release remain unclear.

Some insiders hinted at intense behind-the-scenes efforts involving security agencies and local stakeholders, but none could confirm whether negotiations were involved.

The Guild had reported that Sama’ila-Bagudo, who represents Bagudo Constituency, was abducted on Friday, November 1, shortly after returning from evening prayers in his hometown within Bagudo Local Government Area, where he was kidnapped by armed bandits as he walked home from the mosque, stirring panic across the community.

Meanwhile, confirmation of his freedom came late yesterday from the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Isa Assalafy.

“We are relieved and grateful that Sama’ila-Bagudo has been reunited with his family,” Assalafy said.

“The party appreciates the efforts of security operatives and community members who worked tirelessly for his safe return.”

Furthermore, a local radio station in Birnin Kebbi broke the news early Sunday morning, although the broadcast offered no details on whether ransom was paid or if any arrests were made.

The lack of clarity has further fueled speculation among residents, many of whom have called for transparency in the handling of the case.

Additionally, police authorities stated that they were still awaiting official updates from field operatives. The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, disclosed to reporters that, “We are still verifying the details, and a full statement will be issued soon.”

As investigations continue, the Kebbi State Government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances leading to the deputy speaker’s release.