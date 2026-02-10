Kebbi car dealers accuse Customs of killing colleagues

The Kebbi chapter of the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) has condemned the shooting of one of its members by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, demanding immediate investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

They made the demands following the death of 45-year-old car dealer, Tukur Salihu, who was pronounced dead by medical experts after being shot by operatives from the Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone B in Kaduna State, attached to Kebbi State.

As gathered on Monday, the incident occurred at about 12:00 p.m. during the weekend along Nagari College to Illelar-Yari area within Birnin Kebbi metropolis.

Eyewitnesses narrated that Salihu was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries at midnight. He was buried in his hometown in Argungu.

The association, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Shehu Bunza, said: “This incident is a stark reminder of the growing concerns over extra-judicial killings and human rights abuses in our state and country”.

AMDON described the shooting as “a deliberate and unwarranted use of force” that has caused fear and panic among its members and the wider Kebbi State community.

The association expressed particular concern that the incident occurred in broad daylight, alleging that the operatives “acted with impunity, disregarding the sanctity of human life.”

AMDON called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The association also urged the Kebbi government to ensure justice is served and the rights of the deceased and his family are protected.

The group further demanded that the Nigeria Customs Service conduct an immediate investigation and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents.

It also called for adequate compensation and support for the bereaved family.

“We urge all members and the public to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands, as justice will be served,” the statement said.

The association appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and other human rights organizations to intervene in the matter.

The leadership of AMDON Kebbi State Chapter said it had formally reported the incident to the appropriate authorities and is working closely with them to ensure a thorough investigation.