Katsina woman kills husband 3days after wedding

Tragedy has struck Tashar Aibo, a small settlement in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, after a newly married man, Abubakar Gaske, was reportedly killed by his wife, Aisha Muhammad, just three days after their wedding.

The man was said to have died from injuries sustained after being stabbed in the neck by his wife in their residence.

Gaske was found in a pool of blood by neighbours who rushed into his apartment after hearing commotion coming from the building.

The wife, whose motive for stabbing her husband remains unknown, was said to have fled the house moments after the attack, prompting neighbours to alert security operatives.

“The entire neighbourhood is still struggling to understand how a celebration so fresh could turn into mourning this quickly,” a resident said.

Another neighbour who knew the couple described Abubakar as a gentle maize seller widely respected in the area.

“He was a quiet young man. Nobody imagined such a thing could happen to him,” the witness added, noting that the community remains in shock over the incident.

Police authorities in Katsina State have yet to issue an official statement on the killing, though residents confirmed that the matter has been reported to security agencies for investigation.

At the moment, the motive remains unclear, and community leaders say they are awaiting clarification as the inquiry progresses.