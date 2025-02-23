Katsina varsity students protest over colleague’s murder

Activities inside the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State were halted for many hours following protests embarked upon by students over alleged killing of a student by local vigilantes in Dutsin-Ma town

The protesting students barricaded the Dutsin-Ma–Katsina highway, burning tires and disrupting vehicular movement, to express their grievances over their colleague’s murder in the state.

The deceased student, identified as Sa’id Abdulkadir, was a 400-level student in the Faculty of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, there were conflicting accounts on Sunday regarding the circumstances surrounding the young man’s death.

While some reports suggest that Abdulkadir was suspected to be an informant for bandits, others claim he was mistakenly shot by security operatives while riding on a commercial motorcycle.

Sources said security personnel attempted to stop the motorcycle carrying Abdulkadir and another rider, but they refused to halt. In response, the operatives allegedly opened fire, killing Abdulkadir instantly, while the commercial motorcyclist sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

In reaction to the incident, students took to the streets, demanding justice for their slain colleague.

Security operatives, including soldiers and police officers, were deployed to the scene to contain the protest and persuade the students to vacate the highway.