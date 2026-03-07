Katsina Utd to drag player before court over contract breach

NPFL club, Katsina United, has threatened to sue its player, Uche Collins, over accusations of breach in contract.

Katsina United, threatened legal action against Collins after disclosing that he went AWOL, abandoning his duty at the side without proper notification nor official leave.

The club held that Collins, who is the club’s top scorer, last played for the team on February 22nd in a league match against Enugu Rangers at the Mohammad Dikkio Stadium in Katsina, adding that since then, he has been unreachable and after leaving his accommodation.

Club chairman, Surajo Baba, revealed that Uche is in breach of contract and is suspected to be in discussions with a European club.

“The player has been absent from the club’s activities without official permission since February 22nd, 2026, when he participated in our match against Rangers International Football Club,” Baba said.

“We’ve received rumors that he’s in talks with a European club, but let me make it clear, Uche Collins is a Katsina United player, and he has a binding contract with us until end of 2026/2027 Football season.

“We warn any club entertaining the idea of poaching him to think twice, lest they face legal consequences and disciplinary action.

“Uche’s actions are a clear breach of contract, contravening NPFL regulations, the Commercial Framework, and FIFA’s rules. We’re taking this very seriously and have reported the matter to the relevant authorities,” Baba further noted.

“We appreciate the support of our fans and stakeholders and assure them of our commitment to resolving this matter in accordance with the rules and regulations governing the sport,” he concluded.

The management has requested that Uche’s International Transfer Certificate be withheld until the matter is resolved.