Katsina Govt fixes March 28 for polio immunization

The Katsina State Government is set to conduct a 7-day polio vaccination exercise in a bid to alleviate the disease from the area.

The government held that plans are ongoing to immunize none fewer than three million children children against the polio virus, adding that it has begun an affiliation with world health organizations to ensure it embark on the initiative which is aimed at enhancing proper health for minors in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State’s Primary Health Care Agency, Shamsudeen Yahaya, made the announcement during a media dialogue on Monday, stating that the exercise which is to commence on March 28 till April 2 with an additional two-day mop-up exercise before it concludes would target children of of 0 to 59 months across 19,790 settlements in the state.

Yahaya said that sensitization programs of the vaccination have been carried out across all 361 wards in the state’s 34 local government areas, further explaining that over 10,000 personnel would participate in the exercise, including workers sponsored by the government and various non-governmental organisations.

According to him, partners such as the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund will deploy personnel to support the campaign.

Yahaya noted that about 2.6 million children were immunized during 2025 exercise and expressed hope that this year’s campaign would meet the three million target.

He proceeded saying that although the state recorded about two cases of the virus in Danmusa Local Government Area, the current campaign aims to ensure zero cases going forward.

The Secretary solicited for media practitioners and other stakeholders to intensify public sensitisation and mobilisation efforts to ensure widespread participation in the exercise