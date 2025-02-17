Katsina security guards repels bandits during LG chairman’s residence attack

Security guards in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State has successfully repelled an attack by armed bandits targeting the residence of the local government chairman on Sunday night.

The gunmen struck around 11:15 p.m. in the Sanyi neighbourhood of Bakori town, attempting to breach the chairman’s home but were met with stiff resistance.

Eyewitness Muhammad Idris recounted the incident, stating that the attackers arrived heavily armed but failed in their attempt to gain entry.

“By God’s grace, they couldn’t break in. They later tried to invade the residence of one Tukur Abdullahi, but security guards quickly intervened, forcing them to retreat,” he said.

Muhammad highlighted that this was the first time bandits had ventured into the heart of Bakori town.

“The security forces responded swiftly, but it was the sound of gunfire from the guards that ultimately scared them off, as the bandits were using sophisticated weapons,” he added.

Despite their failed assault on the chairman’s home, the attackers managed to kidnap a cattle trader, Auwalu, and his wife from the Nasarawa neighbourhood, which lies on the town’s outskirts.

“They took Auwalu and his wife because their area is more vulnerable. These criminals usually operate in villages and surrounding communities, but this is the first time they’ve attempted an incursion into the town itself,” Muhammad explained.

Attempts to reach the Katsina State Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Sadiq Aliyu, for comments were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or messages.