Katsina schools shut down academic activities over bandits attacks

Academic activities have been disrupted as multiple schools in parts of Katsina State shut down in response to the escalating attacks by bandits on communities and educational facilities across the state.

Several schools in the affected region were said to have brought teaching and learning to an abrupt halt, with both pupils and teachers abandoning the premises for fear of being kidnapped or killed by the armed insurgents.

School authorities, worried about the safety of their pupils and staff, have taken precautionary measures by suspending all academic sessions until further notice.

As of Friday morning, learning facilities across Guga District in Bakori Local Government Area had been closed following a recent bandit assault in the nearby Dabaro community, located in Faskari LGA.

The attack, which took place on Thursday, reportedly left several people dead and led to the rustling of a large number of cattle.

The incident has further intensified insecurity in the southern axis of the state, where such attacks are becoming increasingly frequent and deadly.

A security expert, Bakatsine, confirmed the incident through his official page stating “Bandits attacked Dabaro in Faskari LGA, Katsina State. They killed several people and rustled many cattle.

“Insecurity in Katsina South continues to deteriorate, as residents report the closure of schools in Guga due to rising threats.”

Meanwhile, as of the time this report was filed, the Katsina State Government had not issued any official statement regarding the Dabaro attack or the subsequent closure of schools in Guga.