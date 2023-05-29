Katsina residents organize special prayer ahead Buhari’s return to Daura

Resident in Daura, the hometown of former president of the country, Muhammad Buhari, have organized a special prayer session to thank God for the successful completion of his 8 years as president and pray for him as he retires.

During the sessions, the residents, who were largely Muslims, prayed intense for Buhari’s safe return and healthy living of the rest of his life.

The prayer session took place at Dan Madamin Daura’s house, who is an uncle to the former president, on Monday.

At the session, the chief organized, also an uncle to the president, Lawal Buhari, said they are fulfilled that their son has done the best for the country.

“He has done his best for the country and we are glad that he is back home after serving the country to the satisfaction of Nigerians. We are proud of him, we are very proud. May Allah reward him,” he added.

On whether the president will stay in Daura for the rest of his life, Lawal Buhari said “You don’t know who Buhari is, that is why you are doubting it. He will stay here, he said it and he meant it. Wherever in this world Buhari said he will stay, I believe he will, even if is inside bush.

“He has provided a lot of resources in this town and we never witnessed a development in the country like now. We have never had this kind of achievement before,” he added.

