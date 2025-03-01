Katsina residents, bandits sign peace accord against kidnapping

Determined to restore peace and boost Katsina State Gross Domestic Product (GDP), residents of Jibia Local Government Area were reported to have signed a peace accord with bandits terrorizing their communities, to stop the spate of kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminalities often perpetrated by the gunmen in the state.

The peace accord, according to the residents, would restore stability and end years of violence that had prevented them from having access to their farmlands within the council.

On Saturday, The Guild learnt that the reconciliation meeting facilitated by the Jibia People’s Forum, under the leadership of Gide Dahiru was held yesterday in Kwari village.

Sources present at the meeting narrated that the event was attended by community leaders, including the chairman of the Jibia Business Association, Sama’ila Mai Maasara, and prominent elders including Haruna Zare.

It was gathered that notorious bandit leaders, Audu Lankai and Tukur Nigerian, were among those engaged in the peace process.

The meeting, which included representatives of the Nigerian Army, focused on establishing terms and conditions to ensure the success of the accord.

As part of the agreement, residents of Jibia LGA outlined key conditions, including an immediate cessation of attacks on Jibia town and its surrounding communities, as well as a commitment to protecting farmers and their farmlands. The bandits, in turn, pledged to respect government laws and end cattle rustling and other criminal activities.

During the meeting, the bandits reportedly handed over two AK-47 rifles and confirmed their involvement in the recent abduction of 10 people from Daddara town.

The freed victims have since been taken to the General Hospital in Jibia for medical attention.

A former secretary of the Islamic Justice Commission and judge at the Katsina State Court of Reconciliation, Ibrahim Sabi’u, after the peace accord, underscored the importance of addressing the security crisis through dialogue.

“It was the bandits who requested reconciliation with the residents. We agreed to negotiate peace based on Islamic law, with the hope of bringing lasting stability to our people,” he stated.