Katsina records four new cases of coronavirus

By Olawale

By News Desk

The Katsina State Government Coronavirus emergency response committee has confirmed four additional cases, increasing the number of active cases in the state to nine.

It added that eight of the nine cases had a link with the index patient while the other was confirmed to be a returnee from another state.

The state emergency response committee on the covid19 pandemic disclosed that the government has intensified efforts to curtail the spread of the virus into communities.

Deputy Governor of the state, Mannir Yakubu, on Saturday during an interview with newsmen, assured residents that the state government was prepared to fight the pandemic, committing funds to establish and equip isolation centres across the state.

Worried by the including of Katsina state among the states under watch for COVID-19 community transmission, the state government has appealed residents and donors to assist the government in overcoming the pandemic.

