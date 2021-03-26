Three men land inside Katsina police net for acting demons

No fewer than three suspected fraudsters, Usman Adamu, Abba Ibrahim, Abdurrauf Iliyasu, were reported to have been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting members of the public after posing as demons.

It was gathered the trio, who often disguise as demons, put calls through to their targeted victims and directed the victims to pay certain amounts of money into their accounts, just as they threatens that failure to comply would amount to suffering severe consequences including orchestrating the death of their loved ones.

But fate cut up with them after putting calls through to a woman, Jamaila Sulaimon, and instructed her to deposit different sums of money into certain accounts or risk her parents as well as children that would suffer mysterious death.

It was learnt that their first demand was N150,000 and instructed the victim to drop the money at a location in the outskirts of Yar-Gamji village alone, which she did.

Confirming the development in a statement, the state Police Command Spokesperson, Gambo Isah, added that the victim, out of fear, took the money to the location and dropped it. Furthermore, she transferred another N97,000 into the hoodlums’ bank account.

Isah stated that in the course of an investigation, the suspects were trailed and arrested and they confessed to committing the offence and stated that they have defrauded several other unsuspecting persons in the state, through the same method.

The Police spokesperson further revealed that investigation was ongoing and that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.