Katsina officer missing after taking service rifle

Three days after failing to report to work, a police officer attached to the Danmusa Division in Katsina State, Ahmed Tukur, has been declared missing after signing out an AK-47 rifle for duty from the division.

Tukur, who was last seen on November 23, disappeared under suspicious circumstances after reporting for duty around 6 p.m. and checking out the weapon, bearing breech number 13492, for standby duty.

According to Zagazola, a security analyst, who disclosed the development via a statement on his social media handle on Thursday, the officer has allegedly vanished without a trace and has been actively sought since then.

The source added that his disappearance has caused “deep concern within the command,” as colleagues are increasingly worried about both his safety and the whereabouts of the weapon.

Efforts by colleagues to locate Tukur, including visits to his home and contacts with family members and affiliates, have yielded no clues to his whereabouts.

Quoting a source, the analyst noted that there is no indication yet of foul play or voluntary desertion.

Zagazola explained that the command has intensified efforts to track both the officer and the missing rifle, stressing that the situation poses a significant risk.

“The priority now is finding him and securing the weapon before it falls into the wrong hands,” he said.

Meanwhile, the command is expected to issue an official update as the search continues, while community members have been urged to report any information that could help resolve the situation.