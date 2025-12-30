Katsina NSCDC arrest eight suspects over outpost attack

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested eight suspects over an attack on its outpost at Koraman Nayalli in the Katsina metropolis.

The arrests followed a violent protest by suspected miscreants after a raid that reportedly led to the death of a suspected drug peddler, Uzairu, popularly known as “Dan’kuda.”

The assailants, said to be in large numbers, reportedly stormed the NSCDC outpost at Koraman Nayalli in Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters and set the facility ablaze.

Confirming the incident, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Buhari Hamisu, disclosed that three motorcycles and other valuables belonging to the outpost were destroyed in the fire.

Hamisu revealed that the armed miscreants also moved to other security formations in the area, including a nearby NSCDC outpost and a police post at Filin Kanada, causing tension before security operatives intervened.

“The Special Response Squads from NSCDC and police controlled the situation through adequate security measures, and normalcy had since been restored,” Hamisu stressed.

He said the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Abbas Moriki, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“He further conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the outpost and constituted a seven-man committee to ensure proper investigation,” Hamisu stated.

He added that the Commandant issued a stern warning to criminals and economic saboteurs to desist from such acts or face the full weight of the law.