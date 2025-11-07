Katsina LG chairman engages bandits to end community attacks

In an effort to curb the persistent killings and abductions plaguing rural communities, the Chairman of Funtua Local Government Area, Abdu Goya, has initiated dialogue with armed bandit leaders operating within the area.

The initiative comes amid renewed attacks in the neighbouring Bakori Local Government Area, where gunmen recently killed two community leaders and abducted several residents in Doguwar Dorawa village.

Goya’s outreach was part of a renewed reconciliation drive aimed at ending years of violence between Fulani herders and Hausa farming communities.

According to sources, his engagement focused on restoring dialogue, securing the release of kidnap victims, and persuading armed groups to uphold the truce recently reached with residents.

The peace talks took place in parts of Funtua, Katsina State, where tensions have remained high due to recurring attacks and kidnappings.

During the meeting, Goya reportedly urged the bandits to embrace forgiveness and reconciliation, describing the talks as “a necessary step to save future generations from fear and destruction.”

“We cannot continue to shed blood and destroy livelihoods. The only way forward is to rebuild trust and choose peace over revenge,” the council boss was quoted as saying.

He further appealed to the gunmen to release all abducted persons as a gesture of goodwill, stressing that such actions would deepen confidence between warring communities and help sustain the fragile calm.

“True peace requires courage, and we must all play our part to make it possible,” he added.

Residents of Funtua and nearby communities have endured years of insecurity, with several lives lost to banditry and retaliatory attacks.

However, despite these challenges, Goya maintained that consistent dialogue and grassroots engagement could restore normalcy in the area.

“Peace may take time, but every sincere step brings us closer to stability. Our people deserve to live without fear, and we will continue to talk until violence ends,” he affirmed.