Katsina lawmakers recommend ban on school graduation parties

Katsina State legislators have urged the state government to prohibit graduation parties in schools, warning that such events increasingly fuel social vices, endanger public safety, and undermine community values.

They argued that unsupervised student celebrations, particularly graduation parties, often spiral into violence, drug abuse, and other security threats capable of destabilizing neighborhoods.

The resolution followed a heated debate during yesterday’s plenary session at the Katsina State House of Assembly, presided over by Deputy Speaker Abduljalal Runka.

Leading the motion, Zango lawmaker Tasi’u Maigari emphasized that outlawing graduation parties would help curb disorder and restore sanity in communities.

According to him, unchecked celebrations, especially school graduation parties, have increasingly become avenues for reckless behavior, where students engage in activities that pose serious risks to themselves and others.

“These gatherings no longer serve their original purpose. Instead, they encourage excesses and put lives at risk. We cannot continue to fold our arms,” he argued.

Aliyu Albaba, representing the Katsina constituency, supported the motion but expanded the discussion by raising concerns over the increasing wave of phone snatching across the state.

He described it as a fast-growing crime that requires urgent government intervention before it worsens.

After deliberations, the House unanimously passed the resolution and directed its clerk to forward the recommendation to the state government for prompt action.