Katsina Govt shuts down schools as northern states face bandits’  terror

Following a spike in bandit attacks, Katsina State has shut down all public schools until further notice to protect students and staff from potential harm.

The directive comes amid rising banditry in the North-West region in recent weeks, including the abduction of an unspecified number of students and staff from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Niger State, and 25 schoolgirls from a school in Kebbi State.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Jibia, confirmed the order on Friday while briefing journalists in the state.

He explained that the measure was necessary to safeguard students and teachers while security agencies implement a new statewide safety strategy for schools.

Jibia noted that although students are currently writing examinations, protecting lives and property remains the top priority.

He described the closure as a temporary measure, which will remain in effect pending a comprehensive security review of identified high-risk areas.

Meanwhile, the commissioner assured that updates will be provided as developments unfold, noting that reopening will only occur when the government is confident that learning environments are safe again.

“The state government assures citizens that normal academic activities will resume as soon as security assessments are completed and adequate protection measures are in place,” he added.