Katsina Govt. puts 34 boarding schools resumption on hold indefinitely, okay four

The Katsina State Government has directed the reopening of four boarding schools and postponed academic resumption for 34 others across the state indefinitely over insecurity across the northern region of Nigeria.

Those approved for resumption from Tuesday, March 2 2021 were: Government Secondary Command School, Faskari, Government Secondary Command school, Musawa, Government Girls Command school, Barkiya, and Police Secondary School, Mani.

This came barely one month after day schools in the state resumed academic activities sequel to an indefinite vacation following the abduction of 344 students of Government Science Secondary school, Kankara by bandits on December 11, 2020.

Announcing the government directives yesterday, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Charanchi, said that the decision to reopen four of the 38 boarding schools was reached during a meeting with top officials in the Ministry including the Permanent Secretaries and the 12 zonal inspectors of education, among others.

Charanchi said: “Male students in the remaining boarding schools are to report at any nearest secondary school to their places of abode to continue their studies while their female counterparts should await further instruction from the government.

“All girls boarding secondary schools should hold on a little until security situation improves. We want to see that schools reopen and the students back in classes to recover the lost grounds in the school curriculum. At the same time, we are not toying with their safety and we have the assurances of the support and cooperation of security operatives in this regard.

According to the commissioner, we also seek the prayers of our traditional rulers including Emirs, religious leaders, and other stakeholders in the state to make Katsina safe.