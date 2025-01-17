Katsina Govt. promises better security after bandits on health facilities

Following bandits’ attacks on Katsina health facilities, the State Governor, Dikko Radda, has promised to boost security around public facilities across the state to avoid a break in services.

Dikko, who denounced the attack by bandits on Kankara General Hospital, emphasized that the state remains resolute in its fight against banditry.

The governor announced plans to bolster security, particularly around healthcare facilities during an inspection of the facilities to ascertain the extent of damage done by the gunmen.

“We have achieved significant strides in curbing these attacks, but this incident reminds us that our work is not done.

“Additional measures, including an increased security presence at medical centres, are underway to safeguard critical services,” the governor said.

He also reassured the Nigerian Medical Association and hospital staff of his administration’s unwavering commitment to their safety.

“We are rethinking our security strategies to ensure healthcare professionals can carry out their duties without fear. The safety of our residents and medical workers remains our top priority,” Radda affirmed.

The governor, expressed deep outrage over the assault on the medical facility where vulnerable patients, including the injured, sought urgent care.

“This despicable act of targeting healthcare workers and patients highlights the sheer cruelty of these bandits,” the governor remarked.

While acknowledging progress in reducing criminal activity in Katsina, Radda stressed that the fight against banditry is far from over.

The governor issued a stern warning to perpetrators and their collaborators, vowing they would face severe consequences.

“Anyone aiding or participating in such heinous acts will face the full weight of the law. There will be no refuge for those who undermine our healthcare system,” Radda declared.