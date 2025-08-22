Katsina Govt. equips 18,000 teachers on modern teaching skills

The Katsina State Government has taken a major step to strengthen its education sector by training 18,000 teachers on modern teaching techniques and providing them with digital tools to improve classroom delivery.

The initiative also includes the distribution of 20,000 tablets preloaded with lesson plans and teaching resources, aimed at boosting learning outcomes and preparing students for global competitiveness.

The programme was formally launched in Katsina during a ceremony presided over by Deputy Governor Faruq Jobe, who represented Governor Dikko Radda.

According to the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaulaha, the training is part of a broader reform plan to revamp the education system in the state.

“This is more than just distributing materials,” the deputy governor said. “It is a deliberate investment in the future of our children.

“By equipping teachers with the right skills and technology, we are laying a foundation for 21st-century education in Katsina.”

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Zainab Musawa, described the initiative as a “significant milestone,” noting that the government’s partnership with the World Bank, UBEC, and other stakeholders has been crucial to its success.

She stressed that the state remains committed to teacher empowerment through continuous training and digital support.

The State Project Coordinator of the TESS programme, Binta Abdulmumini, explained that 90 master trainers, who had earlier undergone specialised training, would pass down the knowledge to the 18,000 teachers.

She added that the tablets given to teachers would serve as essential tools for lesson planning and interactive teaching.

The Chairperson of the Katsina State Teachers’ Association, Rakiya Shehu, commended the government’s dedication to teachers and urged stakeholders to ensure the programme’s long-term success.

Other reforms under the education agenda include the provision of 30,000 school uniforms for less privileged children, specialised learning materials for schools for the blind and deaf, installation of CCTV in 130 schools, and the supply of 70 motorcycles to monitoring officers for better supervision in rural areas.

The launch attracted several dignitaries, including the Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi, top commissioners, education officials, security chiefs, and private sector partners.