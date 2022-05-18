Katsina govt educate 2022 intending Hajj Pilgrims on guidelines

The Katsina Pilgrims Board on Wednesday during an orientation programme for intending pilgrims and Islamic scholars in the state ahead of the 2022 Hajj operations, reminded intending pilgrims about rules and regulations expected to be adhered to in other to be allowed into Saudi Arabia.

The exercise, organised in Kankia and Dutsinma Zonal Centres, was aimed at equally enlightening the intending pilgrims on how to purify themselves ahead of the Hajj.

A statement by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Badaru Bello-Karofi in Katsina, disclosed that intending pilgrims above the age of 65 years would not be allowed into Saudi Arabia. He also noted that full COVID-19 vaccination is compulsory.

”Saudi Arabia has indicated that anybody above 65 years must not be allowed to perform Hajj. All intending pilgrims must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. By full vaccination I mean the three doses and of course, PCR is mandatory,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the board, Suleiman Nuhu-Kuki, who commended the smooth conduct of the exercise stressed the need for them to purify themselves ahead of the holy pilgrimage.

He noted that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has fixed N2.5 million as a deposit for each intending pilgrim and disclosed that 2,146 seats have been allocated to the state for this year’s Hajj operation.

The Guild gathered that on April 10, Saudi Arabia set an age limit of 65 for those travelling to the holy city of Mecca this year. Also, Nigeria has been allocated 43,008 hajj slots for 2022 with the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory getting 33,976 seats and private tour operators sharing 9,032 seats. Kaduna State got the highest allocation of 2,491 seats while Abia got six with zero allocation to Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa.

The 2022 seat allocation was based on the performance of each state in the 2019 Hajj airlift.

